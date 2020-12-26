Last time out Wycombe Wanderers had a creditable 1-1 draw against QPR with Anis Mehmeti’s late goal (88′) cancelling out Jason McCarthy’s early own-goal (28′).

It wasn’t enough to drag them off the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table – Sheffield Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Coventry lifting them above Wycombe on goal difference.

Boxing Day opponents – Bristol City

Wycombe’s hosts for the St Stephen’s Day battle are Dean Holden’s Bristol City side. Whilst Gareth Ainsworth’s men are rooted to the foot of the table, it is a different proposition for Holden’s charges.

The inconsistent Robins sit three points and a heap of goals outside the play-offs in 9th. Their inconsistency is the main downfall leaving them nestled where they currently are. They enter this game at Ashton Gate on the back of a loss to Preton North End – one of four losses (one win) in their last five games.

Three players key to Wycombe Wanderers chances of victory vs Bristol City

Scott Kashket: Kashket is the leading scorer for Wycombe with four goals ths season and they could do with him turning up with his scoring boots. Wanderers don’t score too many and would welcome one from him.

Joe Jacobson: defender Jacobson has a job to do at both ends of the pitch. He will be tasked with helping to keep the Robins lively front line quiet but he is a threat up the other end. He has two goals for the season, alongside a team-leading three assists.

Daryl Horgan: Irish midfielder Horgan will need to be on the top of his game. He has been a utility player in the extreme for Wycombe this season – appearing across the middle of the park and in seven positions overall. Will need to be busy and keep his side on the front foot.

What will be the result of Bristol City vs Wycombe Wanderers on Boxing Day?