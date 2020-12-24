According to The Mirror (Transfer news Live, 23/12, 23:08), Sheffield Wednesday are eyeing a surprise reunion with former player Sam Hutchinson.

The Mirror has claimed that Tony Pulis is looking to bring Hutchinson back to Hillsborough a matter of months after his departure.

Playing in Pafos

Following his Wednesday release, Cypriot side Pafos FC moved to bring Hutchinson in on a free transfer.

Since joining the Protathlima Cyta side, Hutchinson has played in five games across all competitions. He has fallen out of favour recently, with his last appearance coming on November 23rd.

A return to Sheffield Wednesday?

It is said that Hutchinson is interested in returning to Hillsborough in January.

However, with the PFA stepping in after Owls’ players were not paid in full, a move is said to have hit the buffers.

Hutchinson’s time with Wednesday

After making his way through Chelsea’s youth academy and picking up experience out on loan, Hutchinson made a loan move to Hillsborough in February 2014, making the move permanent later that year.

In his six years with the club, Hutchinson notched up 154 appearances for the club. He featured in defensive midfield as well as at centre-back.

In the process, he found the back of the net six times and laid on four assists.

Over to you…

