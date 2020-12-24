Hull City have lost a second festive fixture in League One with their home match against Lincoln City postponed due to Covid-19 cases at the Tigers.

A joint-statement between the club and the EFL said that Hull would be unable to fulfil the match on December 29 due to “recent positive… tests and the requirement for players and staff to self-isolate”.

It is not known how many cases there have been in total, or how many people have been instructed to self-isolate.

The Tigers were already going to be without a match on Boxing Day, as scheduled opponents Sunderland have had a Covid-19 outbreak of their own.

They will now not play again before the new year, with their home match against Charlton Athletic on January 2 also now in doubt.

Grant McCann’s side are third in League One, but are currently on a three-match losing run which has seen them slip from top spot.

As it stands, 11 EFL matches across the next two rounds of fixtures have now been called off because of Covid-19.

In the Championship, Millwall have had their matches away at Bournemouth and at home to Watford postponed.

Rotherham United have lost their Boxing Day clash at Middlesbrough, with the home match against Barnsley three days later also at risk.

League One has been worst affected, with Hull joining Ipswich Town, Peterborough United, Portsmouth in having both games postponed.

Ipswich were due to face Northampton Town and AFC Wimbledon, while Peterborough should have played Gillingham and Charlton Athletic, and Portsmouth ought to have gone up against Swindon Town and Bristol Rovers.

Sunderland are due to return to action on December 29, however, when they will travel to Accrington Stanley.