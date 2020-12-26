Last time out Bristol City suffered their third loss on the spin against Preston North End, going down 1-0 to a disputed penalty converted by Lilywhite Daniel Johnson.

That loss left the Robins bob-bobbing along in 9th place in the Sky Bet Championship table. They are three points and a heap of goals shy of the last of the four play-off places.

Boxing Day opponents – Wycombe Wanderers

It is Wycombe’s first season at this level and Gareth Ainsworth’s men are struggling somewhat. They sit rooted to the bottom of the table, 24th place and effectively two wins from safety.

They will travel to Ashton Gate with a mixed record of late that has two draws and three losses making up their last five Championship results.

Three players key to Bristol City chances of victory vs Wycombe Wanderers

Nahki Well: top-scorer for the Robins with five goals, Bristol City need the tricky striker to turn up with his scoring boots. Wells has the ability to unlock defences and would fancy his chances against a Wycombe side that can ship goals.

Chris Martin: former Derby County striker Martin knows that he can do it at this level. Like Wells the powerful frontman will fancy himself to cause the Wanderers issues at the back. Will need to get on the scoresheet more (one goal) but has proven a great contributor this season (five assists) so far.

Daniel Bentley: goalkeeper Bentley will be called upon at some stage – Bristol City’s inconsistency will see to that. The highly-rated keeper will need to keep on his toes to keep his net guarded just in case City misfire up the top of the park.

What will be the result of Bristol City vs Wycombe Wanderers on Boxing Day?