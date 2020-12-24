Speaking to the Irish Independent, Irish playmaker Jack Byrne has said he will be taking the next week or so to weigh up his options amid links with Nottingham Forest, AFC Bournemouth and Stoke City.

As covered here on The72, Shamrock Rovers playmaker Jack Byrne has been heavily linked with a move to the Championship.

Reports from Cyrpus claimed the likes of Nottingham Forest and Preston North End are keen on the 24-year-old. Stoke City and Bournemouth have also been credited with interest.

Nearing a decision

Now, Byrne has provided an update on his situation with Shamrock Rovers.

The out of contract midfielder has been offered a new contract but he will be taking time to weigh up his options over the next week or so. Here’s what he had to say:

“I’m away now for a week. I’m taking a week or 10 days off and get all the options on the table and sit down. I won’t exclude Shamrock Rovers, of course I won’t, as they’ve been so good to me over the last two years.

“I’ll sit down with my family and know everything that’s on the table. I’ll make a decision that’s best for me, my family, and my football.”

Byrne’s 19/20 campaign

The former Manchester City youngster thoroughly impressed with Shamrock. He scored 10 goals and laid on eight assists in 25 games across all competitions.

Ready for the Football League?

Byrne has experience of playing in the Football League already, spending time with Blackburn Rovers (loan), Wigan Athletic and Oldham Athletic.

After his time in Ireland, the playmaker looks ready for another crack at the whip with a host of Championship sides interested.

Over to you…

