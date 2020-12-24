Swansea City have tied goalkeeper Lewis Webb to a new contract until at least the summer of 2024.

The 19-year-old has progressed quickly through the ranks at the Swans to take a place in Steve Cooper’s squad this season.

He only joined the Championship club in the summer of 2019, signing from Merthyr Town on scholarship terms.

Webb has previously spent time in the youth ranks at Wales’ two other EFL clubs, Cardiff City and Newport County, as well as at Chepstow Town.

But after joining the Swans he was swiftly handed a first professional deal, which would have run out at the end of the current campaign.

After making a great impression for the under-18 and then under-23 sides, he was moved up to the Swansea first team towards the end of the 2019-20 season.

This year he has continued his involvement, featuring in matchday squads and making the substitutes’ bench for their home win over Millwall in October.

Swansea have now moved to secure the Wales Under-21 international for the long-term, with a deal that runs until 2024 with the option for a further 12 months as well.

It is a big vote of confidence in the teenager by the youth-focused Cooper and his coaching team, who believe Webb can continue to progress and push for a first-team spot.

He is currently third-choice behind Freddie Woodman, on a season-long loan from Premier League side Newcastle United, and German stopper Steven Benda.

The Swans are currently in third place in the Championship, two points off the automatic promotion places.