As covered here on The72, reports emerged earlier this week claiming Sheffield Wednesday are among the sides eyeing a January move for Finnish international Daniel O’Shaughnessy.

Tony Pulis will be looking to shape his Sheffield Wednesday squad in his first transfer window in charge at Hillsborough.

With Daniel O’Shaughnessy rumoured to be on the radar, it seems the Owls are in the market for another centre-back.

In the light of this, here are three centre-back options Sheffield Wednesday should pursue instead of the Finland international:

Jozo Simunovic (Free Agent)

The former Celtic man is still a free agent after being let go by the Scottish champions in the summer.

Rated at just under £2m, Simunovic has experienced of top-tier and European football. He played 126 times for Celtic in his five years at the club, becoming a mainstay at centre-back.

Simunovic could prove to be a shrewd acquisition and a free transfer move could make room for funds to be spent elsewhere.

Cedric Kipre (West Brom)

After joining the Baggies in the summer transfer window, Kipre has struggled to make an impact and a return to the Championship could await.

Kipre thoroughly impressed in a relegated Wigan Athletic side last season, playing in 37 games across all competitions.

With a potential return to the Championship on the cards, Wednesday should test the waters with a move for the out of favour West Brom man.

Lewis Monstma (Lincoln City)

Since joining on a free transfer from Dutch side FC Dordrecht, Montsma has starred for Michael Appleton’s Lincoln City.

He has emerged a surprise goalscoring threat, netting an impressive seven goals in 21 games across all competitions. Not only that, but his strong performances in defence have helped the Imps to 2nd place.

Monstma only joined in the summer transfer window and with Lincoln mounting a promotion push, they will be determined to keep him on the books.

