3 players who’ll be key for Blackburn Rovers chances v Sheffield Wednesday
Last time out for Blackburn Rovers was a solid, 2-1 win against a Millwall side capable of troubling anyone on their day.
Another goal for the impressive Liverpool loanee, Harvey Elliott (25′) was countered by one from Millwall’s Scott Malone (34′). It took a late Adam Armstrong goal (90+1′) to take all three points for Tony Mowbray’s men.
Boxing Day opponents – Sheffield Wednesday
Rovers visitors for the St Stephen’s Day battle at Ewood Park are Sheffield Wednesday. The Owls are struggling near the foot of the Sky Bet Championship table, their 1-0 win over Coventry City finally lifting them off the bottom on goal difference.
That Wednesday win over the Sky Blues was not only good enough to lift them a place but also broke a four-game losing streak.
Three players key to Blackburn Rovers’ chances of victory vs Sheffield Wednesday
Harvey Elliott: the Liverpool loanee, still just 17, has proven to be a different level of gravy altogether since joining Blackburn. He oozes class and composure and has four goals and four assists tucked under his belt already. Will be a dual-threat player for Tony Mowbray’s side on 26th.
Adam Armstrong: striker Armstrong’s last-gasp winner vs Millwall was enough to lift him to 15 goals for the season. With a tally such as that, and facing a Wednesday defence that can be suspect, Armstrong will back himself to get in and amongst the goals.
Darragh Lenihan: you can have all the firepower at the front that you want, but a leaky defence will undermine all of that threat. That is why Lenihan, who has 18 appearances for Rovers this season, will be a separate, yet equally important, tumblerin Tony Mowbray’s lock for the match vs Tony Pulis’ Sheffield Wednesday outfit.
What will be the result of Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day?
Blackburn Rovers.
Home win.
Draw.
Honours even.
Sheffield Wednesday.
Away win.