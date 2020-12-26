Last time out for Blackburn Rovers was a solid, 2-1 win against a Millwall side capable of troubling anyone on their day.

Another goal for the impressive Liverpool loanee, Harvey Elliott (25′) was countered by one from Millwall’s Scott Malone (34′). It took a late Adam Armstrong goal (90+1′) to take all three points for Tony Mowbray’s men.

Boxing Day opponents – Sheffield Wednesday

Rovers visitors for the St Stephen’s Day battle at Ewood Park are Sheffield Wednesday. The Owls are struggling near the foot of the Sky Bet Championship table, their 1-0 win over Coventry City finally lifting them off the bottom on goal difference.

That Wednesday win over the Sky Blues was not only good enough to lift them a place but also broke a four-game losing streak.

Three players key to Blackburn Rovers’ chances of victory vs Sheffield Wednesday

Harvey Elliott: the Liverpool loanee, still just 17, has proven to be a different level of gravy altogether since joining Blackburn. He oozes class and composure and has four goals and four assists tucked under his belt already. Will be a dual-threat player for Tony Mowbray’s side on 26th.

Adam Armstrong: striker Armstrong’s last-gasp winner vs Millwall was enough to lift him to 15 goals for the season. With a tally such as that, and facing a Wednesday defence that can be suspect, Armstrong will back himself to get in and amongst the goals.



Darragh Lenihan: you can have all the firepower at the front that you want, but a leaky defence will undermine all of that threat. That is why Lenihan, who has 18 appearances for Rovers this season, will be a separate, yet equally important, tumblerin Tony Mowbray’s lock for the match vs Tony Pulis’ Sheffield Wednesday outfit.

What will be the result of Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day?