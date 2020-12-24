QPR boss Mark Warburton has insisted there’s ‘no truth’ in reports linking the club with HJK defender Daniel O’Shaughnessy.

The 26-year-old was last night linked with a Championship move.

All of QPR, Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston were linked by Football Insider, but Warburton has this morning told West London Sport that there’s nothing in the rumour.

He said:

“There’s absolutely no truth in that whatsoever. Daniel’s a lovely lad and playing well but has never been on our list

“I’ve been linked with players I’ve never heard of before. I’d love to know where they emanate from.

“I’ve been linked with so many strikers and defenders and it’s ludicrous. I read these stories in utter disbelief sometimes.”

Warburton has recently been coming under pressure in his role at QPR.

The former Brentford boss insists he’s ‘not fazed’ by the pressure, but fans remain cautious over his tenure – now in his second full-season in charge, QPR are struggling in 19th-place of the Championship table.

It’s been a torrid season in fairness.

After 20 games of the season QPR are still lingering near the foot of the table, with only four points separating them from Derby County in 22nd.

Next up for QPR is a Boxing Day clash at home to Swansea City in the Championship – another tall order for the Rs, who’ve not won in their last seven outings.

As for O’Shaughnessy, he looks set to leave the Finnish club in 2021 with his contract out this time next year. An English move is possible, but seemingly not to QPR.