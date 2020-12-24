Sheffield Wednesday manager Tony Pulis has revealed that he is still yet to have a meeting with owner Dejphon Chansiri.

The pair were expecting to talk over the past week, but Pulis says there has been nothing but “a couple of emails” so far.

There will be no shortage of topics to raise when they do touch base, not least Wednesday’s poor form on the field, plans for the January transfer window, and player wage issues.

But Pulis has said that he is yet to sit down and talk to owner and chairman Chansiri, though insists he is the one to blame for the delay.

“I’ll talk to the chairman,” he told The72 in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Owls’ trip to Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day.

“I’ve sent him a couple of emails, this that and the other, but I’ll have a chat with him, most likely after this game at Blackburn. I’ll have a bit more time.

“It’s more my fault than anybody else’s, because you get so engrossed in what you’re doing.

“We can talk all we want to talk and send emails back and forth as much as we want to, but nothing can change at the moment until the window opens.”

The transfer window appears the top point of discussion when the meeting does take place.

Pulis vowed last week to present an “honest” assessment of the squad to Chansiri, and make clear the areas in the squad that need to be addressed.

He is particularly concerned about the “disjointed” nature of the playing group, bemoaning the lack of a left-back or centre-forward especially following a defeat to Barnsley.

Further assurances may also need to be sought on the issue of player wages not being paid in full last month, to ensure harmony in the squad as well as avoid a potential transfer embargo in the worst-case scenario.

Pulis will be glad to at least have that first win under his belt before facing up to his boss, having won at the ninth attempt against Coventry City last weekend.

Back-to-back victories would be even better, and they can close the current four-point gap to safety with a win at Blackburn on Saturday.