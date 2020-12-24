Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock is hoping to send defender Nathan Wood out on-loan next month.

The veteran gaffer has this season made top-six contenders out of Boro.

Having steered them away from relegation last time round, Warnock is mounting yet another promotion push – he’s already three to his name from the Championship.

Wood though is a player who’s exciting a lot of Boro fans, and Warnock as well.

Looking ahead to January, Warnock explained Wood’s situation regarding a possible loan deal:

“Ideally, I’d like to give Nathan Wood a few months of playing first-team football, he’s busting a gut to do that, but we can’t allow that until we know that Grant’s on the way back and we’ve got another body in that area.

“It’s a matter of trying to look after the club, but also trying to look after Nathan, who is the future of the club.”

Warnock has been without summer signing Grant Hall for the past few weeks – the ex-QPR captain joined in the summer but has since been sidelined for the best part of two months.

With Dael Fry and Paddy McNair the centre pairing of Warnock’s choice, Wood has been subjected to a host of bench appearances, managing just two Championship outings so far.

His future then lies in the balance – if Warnock can welcome back Hall without any difficulties then it opens the door for Wood to head out on-loan.

He looks a real prospect and one that Warnock will want to bring about in time for next season.

Middlesbrough go into Christmas having won their last three outings in the Championship, placing them in 6th-place of the table in time for their trip to Sheffield Wednesday at the end of the month.

Expect there to be some movement at Middlesbrough next month, and expect plenty of suitors to come about for Wood should he be made available.