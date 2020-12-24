According to the Daily Mail, AFC Wimbledon hotshot Ryan Longman is attracting interest from the Premier League, Championship and League One.

Brighton and Hove Albion’s loaned out forward Ryan Longman has enjoyed a thoroughly successful first half of the season.

The youngster has impressed with loan club AFC Wimbledon and now, it has been claimed that he is attracting a wide range of interest ahead of the January transfer window.

Not short of suitors…

As per the Daily Mail, clubs from the Premier League, Championship and League One are all considering moves for Longman.

Parent club Brighton have the option of recalling him this winter. With a whole host of clubs keeping tabs, it seems the Seagulls will have a transfer decision to make.

Longman’s season so far

The 20-year-old has been in impressed form for Glyn Hodges’ Dons so far this season.

After 23 games, Longman has contributed five goals and laid on three assists across all competitions. He has featured mainly through the middle for Hodges but has played on the right-wing as well.

Career to date

Longman has started to break into senior football after impressing in Brighton’s youth ranks.

He made his senior debut for the Premier League side last year, coming off the bench in a Carabao Cup clash with Aston Villa.

