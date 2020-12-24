Sheffield Wednesday manager Tony Pulis says that he is still yet to discuss the futures of loanees Aden Flint and Jack Marriott, despite the latter being back in training at parent club Derby County.

Cardiff centre-back Flint joined the Owls on a season-long loan, alongside Rams striker Marriott, at the end of the summer transfer window.

But both have been back at their clubs having suffered injuries, with Flint afflicted by his hamstring and Marriott by a calf problem.

The duo were brought to Hillsborough when Garry Monk was manager, but since coming in as his replacement last month Pulis is yet to speak to either about their futures.

He has worked with Flint previously while in charge at Middlesbrough and is likely to want to want the 31-year-old to return to the South Yorkshire, particularly with the glut of injuries they have had in defence.

Pulis has also made clear his wish for a centre-forward but is yet to speak to Marriott, who failed to score in seven appearances for Wednesday before injury, either.

That is despite the Yorkshireman’s return to training at Derby, who are also under fresh management.

“I haven’t met Jack, he’s not been here since I’ve been here,” Pulis told The72 in his pre-match press conference ahead of their Boxing Day trip to Blackburn Rovers.

“That’s another one I’ll have to speak to the club about. Flinty’s is in a similar position. We’ll have to sit down and discuss those things.”

Wednesday will be looking to build some momentum following their first win of the Pulis era last weekend, when they defeated Coventry City 1-0.

They will come against a Blackburn side in contention for a play-off spot, while the Owls remain in the relegation zone and four points from safety going into the fixture.