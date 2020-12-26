Last time out Sheffield Wednesday snapped a four-game losing streak with a hard-fought, narrow 1-0 victory over Coventry City.

That result lifted the Owls from the bottom of the table on goal difference, showing just how important three points are. These three points mean that Wednesday are just fours points from safety.

Boxing Day opponents – Blackburn

Wednesday’s hosts for the St Stephen’s Day battle are Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers side. Whilst Tony Pulis’ men are involved in a bottom-end battle, Blackburn are just five points outside the play-off places in 11th.

Rovers form has been inconsistent lately and they enter the match-up with Sheffield Wednesday on the back of a 2-1 win vs Millwall but have three losses in their last six Championship games.

Three players key to Sheffield Wednesday chances of victory vs Blackburn

Tom Lees: defender Lees will be busy against Blackburn and he needs to be ready to combat any Rovers attacks. He scored the sole goal against Coventry but that will be a bonus should he do the same against Tony Mowbray’s charges.

Keiren Westwood: Tony Pulis recalled stopper Westwood who’d been left as a pariah by former Wednesday boss Garry Monk. From the Hillsborough hinterlands back to first-team reckoning, the experienced keeper will be another one key to the Owls chances against Blackburn at Ewood Park.

Callum Paterson: the 26-year-old Scot is a utility player for Wednesday, or has been this season. He’s featured in four outfield positions – mostly playing upfront. His adaptability will be key and Wednesday will be hoping that he can add to their rather paltry 11 goals this campaigh – of which he’s scored two.

What will be the result of Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day?