All of Huddersfield Town, Preston North End and QPR have been linked with a January move for Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis.

The 22-year-old is reportedly available for loan next month, with a Championship move his liveliest outcome.

Having been linked with a move to Derby County and Preston in the summer, he missed out on the deal, and remained at Villa Park.

Since, the likes of Huddersfield, Preston and QPR have been touted with the move. But Villa reporter Ashley Preece has claimed that the potential deal could be out of their hands:

“Davis won’t be allowed to leave unless Villa strike a deal to bring someone else in in January.

“Josh King has been mentioned but nothing’s concrete at present. In short, Villa won’t sanction a deal for Davis just yet. They’ll want to keep him around – especially over this busy period coming up.”

It’ll come as a blow to all three suitors.

Preston and QPR are enduring tough seasons of late – QPR especially – and both could do with some attacking additions in next month’s window.

Alex Neil has seemingly overcome some earlier pressure as we head for January, whilst Mark Warburton is still very much under the spotlight after a run of seven games without a win.

Huddersfield meanwhile are showing signs of progression under Carlos Corberan.

His side sit in 12th-place of the Championship table in time for Christmas.

Having been seemingly ‘made available’ for loan this month, Davis’ future now hands in the balance,

Having featured just twice in the top-flight all season, Dean Smith could yet make the decision to keep him at Villa Park as back-up.

But the player would likely prefer a loan move, which could all depend on Villa potentially signing a striker in next month’s transfer window.