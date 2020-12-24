Sheffield Wednesday have three new injury worries ahead of their clash with Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day, with Josh Windass, Barry Bannan and Kadeem Harris all doubts.

The Owls will head to Blackburn looking to back up a first win of the Tony Pulis era last weekend, when they beat Coventry City 1-0 at Hillsborough.

The new manager has had some significant time to work with his players for the first time since taking charge over the past week, in the absence of a midweek match.

However, three of Wednesday’s most important players have taken little part in that training are at risk of not being fit for the festive fixture on Saturday.

Pulis revealed to The72 in his pre-match press conference that Windass and winger Harris, as well as chief midfield creator and captain Bannan, are all major doubts.

Although coy on the exact nature of the injuries, the Owls chief said none had done much training since the Coventry win.

“Windass, Bannan and Harris have missed training,” he said. “They haven’t done much training this week. We’ll assess them this afternoon, and then we’ll decide what team we go with.

“Two or three of them are muscular injuries. They’re injuries that you have to be a little bit careful with.

“Two of the lads have not really trained, put their boots on and got on the grass, everything has been rehabilitation work for them.

“All of them will want to play but (I’ll need to) talk to the medical staff and made a decision. It’s whether we start them, whether we bring them on, whether they’ll be fit for the next two games.

“What we don’t want to do is play three players, lose them after 20 minutes and then they’re out for four or five weeks.”

There are also doubts about a further two players who remain out, with neither Julian Borner nor Massimo Luongo likely to make a return.

German defender Borner has been sidelined since suffering a head injury in defeat to Huddersfield Town earlier this month.

Holding midfielder Luongo returned in that same fixture from a knee problem but suffered a reoccurrence which has kept the Australian out since.

“Julian’s an issue for us,” said Pulis. “He’s still struggling a little bit with that knock he had. I think we’re just going to have to rest him and wait.

“I don’t think there’s any substantial damage but I think we have to be careful with them. The way the world is today, you have to be extra-careful with head injuries.

“Massimo’s another one we have to be careful with. The boy played too early and that was his enthusiasm and commitment wanting to play.

“We’ve got to make sure that’s strong enough, if he does come back and play, we get no recurrence of that injury.”

Sheffield Wednesday are also without Dominic Iorfa (Achilles) for the season, while goalkeeper Cameron Dawson (knee) isn’t expected back until the end of January.