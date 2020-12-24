Tony Pulis’ appointment at Hillsborough came with the simplest of briefs: save our season, keep us in the Championship.

It was a brief which arose after the combination of a 12-point EFL deduction (thankfully halved) and sliding form with horror shows saw the sacking of former boss Garry Monk.

Where the Owls find themselves now

Ahead of the trip to Ewood Park on Boxing Day to face Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday find themselves still next-to-bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table, four points from safety.

They enter the game against Blackburn on a win (1-0 vs Coventry City) which snapped a four-game losing streak that seriously threatened any hopes of a revival that Owls fans might have had.

Pulis comments on injuries ahead of Rovers trip

Tony Pulis will want all hands on deck as Wednesday try to navigate to the calmer waters outside the relegation zone. Sadly, that hasn’t been the case of late and it is something that looks like it might continue.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Pulis said of injury concerns to Josh Windass, Barry Bannan and Kadeem Harris that late decisions will be made. More specifically the Wednesday boss said: “[they] have not done much training this week. We will assess them this afternoon and then decide what team to go with.”

Two who look set to miss out are Julian Borner and Massimo Luongo, On their likely absences, Pulis said tha Borner is still struggling with a knock he took and that Wednesday “are going to have to rest him.” On Luongo, Pulis added that rushing him back “too early” has led to a weakening of the area where his injury is.

Will Sheffield Wednesday be able to put in enough on Boxing Day to beat Blackburn Rovers?