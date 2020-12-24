Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Alex Hunt could potential go out on-loan next month, with unnamed clubs having already ‘shown an interest’.

The 20-year-old is a product of the Sheffield Wednesday youth academy.

Hunt would make six Championship appearances last time round but has been limited to two in this campaign.

Now with January approaching, Examiner Live’s Dom Howson hinted at a potential loan deal for Hunt in next month’s transfer window, claiming there’s ‘already been some interest’ in the midfielder:

“Midfield is an area where Wednesday are well-stocked so I can definitely see Hunt going out on loan – I know there has already been some interest in him.”

Tony Pulis has a host of midfielders at his disposal.

He’s chopped and changed between pairings – as did Garry Monk – and he could be about to offload a few names in January.

Despite picking up his last win in charge of the Owls last time out, fans remain cautious of Wednesday’s survival chances this season.

It was Pulis’ first win in nine outings as Wednesday boss and it lifted his side off the foot of the Championship table in time for Christmas.

Wycombe Wanderer are the side holding up the pack now, with Wednesday sitting on 12 points – four from safety.

Up next for them is a trip to Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day.

Hunt though remains an exciting player, and plenty of Wednesday fans would like to see him out on-loan in the Football League next month.