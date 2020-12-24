Manchester United are emerging as candidates to sign Renato Sanches from Lille.

The 23-year-old started life at Benfica.

He soon after left for Bayern Munich before getting his first English move with Swansea City ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.

Sanches signed on-loan for the Swans but his time in South Wales would be forgetful – he made 12 Premier League appearances over the course of the season, failing to make an impact.

Returning to Bayern, it seemed like Sanches’ career was on a downturn.

But signing for Lille in Ligue 1 midway through last season, the Portugal midfielder has since reignited his potential, and looks set for a Premier League move.

Liverpool are being touted with the £18million man, but emerging reports claim that Manchester United are ready to ‘hijack’ Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer fears losing star midfielder Paul Pogba next month and Sanches is being tipped as a likely replacement for the Frenchman.

Liverpool meanwhile want to bolster their midfield with younger blood, as they hope to maintain their spot at the height of English football for years to come.

Swansea fans will have few memories of Sanches – his signing excited many but proved the wrong move for the youngster.

He didn’t excel in South Wales and it seemingly stunted his progression. But he’s since recovered and looks set to return to England to start the next chapter of his career.