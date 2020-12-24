Paul Smyth will be back for Charlton Athletic on Boxing Day.

The Addicks are looking to bounce back from their draw against Swindon Town last time out against Plymouth Argyle.

They are currently sat in 7th place in League One and are outside the Play-Offs on goal difference. Nevertheless, they have still made a strong start to the season and are in a good position to push on during the second-half of the campaign.

Tough game…

Plymouth are no pushovers under Ryan Lowe and will be looking to cause the hosts some problems when they make the festive trip to London on Saturday.

Read: Charlton Athletic have decision to make on 2019 signing in January

Charlton will still be without long-term absentees Ryan Inniss, Alfie Doughty and Akin Famewo, whilst Andrew Shinnie is still out.

Smyth’s back…

They have been given a big boost by the return of loanee Paul Smyth though, with the QPR man back training today having been out with a knee injury since last month’s win over Ipswich Town.

Smyth, who is 23 years old, joined Charlton in October and has since scored once in eight games for Lee Bowyer’s side. His injury disrupted his momentum and he will be eager to push on when he’s back in the side.

The Northern Ireland international’s return is a boost for the Addicks and he offers them something different going forward.

Young midfielder Albie Morgan is also back in contention having finished his period of self-isolation, meaning Bowyer has some selection decisions to make.

Who will win?