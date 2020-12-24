Barrow have turned to Michael Jolley as their new manager, as announced by their official club website. Here are five players he could target for his new side in January-



Dan Agyei, Oxford United



Jolley worked in the youth set-up at Burnley when the attacker was coming up through their ranks. Agyei now plays in League One for Oxford but could be seen as a potential target for Barrow this winter. They are in need of some attacking reinforcements in the upcoming transfer window.

Alex Whitmore, AFC Fylde



The new Bluebirds manager also knows the centre-back from helping his development in Burnley’s academy. He later signed him for previous club Grimsby Town. Whitmore now plays in non-league but is someone the Cumbrian side could throw a Football League lifeline to.

Ludvig Ohman



He is a free agent and an option for Barrow. The left-back played under Jolley in Sweden at AFC Eskilstuna and then reunited with him at Grimsby. He was released by the Mariners in November and will be weighing up his next move.

Jordan Cook



The experienced forward would offer the Bluebirds more competition and depth going forward. Cook, who is 30 years old, crossed paths with Jolley at Blundell Park and has previously played for the likes of Charlton Athletic and Walsall. He is currently at Gateshead but is someone to consider.

Joe Grayson, Blackburn Rovers



Jolley loaned him for Grimsby a couple of seasons ago and may be tempted to offer him some first-team football at Holker Street.

Happy with the appointment of Jolley, Barrow fans?