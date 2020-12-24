Sheffield Wednesday have this week been linked with a loan move for Leeds United striker Sam Greenwood.

The 18-year-old is formerly of the Sunderland Arsenal youth academies.

Having impressed for Leeds’ development side this year, Greenwood is being backed for a loan move next month, with all of Bournemouth, Cardiff and Wednesday being linked.

Writing for the Examiner Live, Wednesday insider Dom Howson gave this insight into the club’s pursuit of Greenwood:

“I am still doing some digging into this link. It could just be agent talk. But I do Wednesday are keeping a close eye on players who could be available for loan in the Premier League come January.

“I can see Pulis trying to sign a big, physical, aggressive centre-forward. They have lacked a focal point up front since Steven Fletcher and Atdhe Nuhiu moved on.”

Sheffield Wednesday have undoubtedly struggled this season.

First under Garry monk, the Owls would start optimistically despite their 12-point deduction.

Having seen that later halved, Monk was unable to get a tune out of these Wednesday players and since, former Stoke City boss Tony Pulis has come in to steady the ship.

But after nine games in charge of the Owls, Pulis would claim just one win – his last outing v Coventry City proved his maiden win as Wednesday boss.

Still rooted in the relegation zone of the Championship table, Wednesday head to Blackburn Rover son Boxing Day.

A striker looks like a must for Pulis next month – they’ve failed to replace the outgoings in the summer and have been left to pay the price for it.

Greenwood would be a risk, but at 18 he’ll be full of energy and full of optimism – it could well be a shrewd piece of business from Wednesday.