Barnsley head coach Valerien Ismael has admitted that the club are interested in signing Forest Green Rovers defender Liam Kitching.

The 21-year-old Yorkshireman has been heavily linked with a move to the Championship side in recent weeks.

Ismael had already confirmed that a new centre-back would be on his transfer wish-list for the upcoming January window.

Yesterday the Reds chief confirmed that former Leeds United man Kitching was among his targets for his first transfer window at Oakwell.

“Liam Kitching is among our list and we are looking for a defender,” Ismael said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Boxing Day’s clash with Huddersfield Town.

“We will see what happens in the next few days and weeks and for sure, we want to have players as quick as possible from January to work with the guys. We are working.”

Kitching has impressed over the past year-and-a-half playing for Forest Green in League Two.

He came through the Leeds academy, although he never played a first-team match for the Whites.

Instead he had two loan spells at Harrogate Town, in the sixth and then fifth tier, before making the move to Gloucestershire.

A move to Barnsley would not only bring him closer to home, but place him in a Championship outfit that is well-regarded for playing and developing young players.

He would also be joining a side on a very good run of form since the arrival of Ismael as head coach two months ago.

The Reds have won eight of their 13 matches since the Frenchman took charge, although they lost the last one away to Swansea City last weekend.

They will look to return to winning ways – and close the five-point gap to the play-offs – on Boxing Day when they welcome Huddersfield Town to Oakwell for a Yorkshire derby.