Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is an ‘admirer’ of Reading midfielder John Swift, as per a report by The Athletic.

The Championship man was linked with a move to the Premier League in the last transfer but remained at the Madejski Stadium.

Leeds are in the hunt for possible January acquisitions and will be focusing their recruitment on both domestic and abroad markets as they look to stay in the top flight this season.

Potential option…

Swift, who is 25 years old, is well known to the Whites’ hierarchy and is a potential option for them this winter. He would give Bielsa’s men more depth and competition in the middle of the park and may also be cheaper than other targets.

Impressed at Reading…

He joined Reading in 2016 and helped them get to the Championship Play-Off final in his first season at the club. He has played 152 games for the Royals and has scored 22 goals, as well as gaining 23 assists, from midfield.

He started his career at Chelsea and went onto make a single appearance for their first-team. He was loaned out from Stamford Bridge to gain experience at Rotherham United, Swindon Town and Brentford.

Top flight ready?

Swift has found a home at Reading and still has another year left on his contract with the Royals. However, if a Premier League club came in next month he may be tempted to test himself at the higher level.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds follow up on their interest.

Should Leeds move for Swift?