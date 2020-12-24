Former Aston Villa youngster Andre Green is ‘in talks’ with Sheffield Wednesday, after missing out on a summer move to QPR.

The 22-year-old was released by Villa last summer.

Having graduated through the club’s youth ranks, Green would spend much of his senior career out on-loan with the likes of Portsmouth, Preston North End and Charlton Athletic.

Last season, the Englishman started off at Preston. He’d make just four appearances for the Lilywhites though, before heading to Charlton for the second-half of the season.

Under Lee Bowyer, Green made 13 Championship appearances, scoring twice as the Addicks crashed back into League One.

Upon his release last summer, both Sheffield Wednesday and QPR were linked with Green.

Neither side would move but now it seems like green is being readied as Tony Pulis’ first signing as Sheffield Wednesday manager.

Wednesday are struggling in 23rd-pace of the Championship table and Mark Warburton’s QPR aren’t far in-front of them.

The Rs are enduring a fairly torrid season – after 20 games of the season they sit in 19th-place of the table, just four points above the drop zone.

Relegation fears are starting to settle in and fans are beginning to question the position of Warburton, who’s now in his second full-season at the club.

Green would’ve been a welcomed addition at QPR this season – a pacey, direct winger with lots of potential still, QPR might be kicking themselves if he signs for Wednesday.