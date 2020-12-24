Jayson Molumby will ‘push’ for a loan move away from Brighton and Hove Albion this winter, as per a report by The Athletic.

The midfielder impressed on loan in the Championship at Millwall last season and wants to get more game time.

Molumby, who is 21 years old, has broken into the Republic of Ireland national team and wants to be playing regular minutes.

His opportunities with Brighton in the Premier League are scarce at the moment due to the abundance of quality options in his position.

Career to date…

Molumby moved to England in 2015 to join Brighton having played for Villa FC and Railway Athletic as a youngster. He has since been a key player for the Seagulls’ Under-23’s but has played just twice for their senior side.

Hit at Millwall…

Not many Millwall fans knew much about him when he rocked up at the Den at the start of last season but he quickly established himself as a mainstay in their midfield. He made 40 appearances for the Lions in all competitions and chipped in with a single goal.

He slotted in nicely into Millwall’s side last term and it will be interesting to see if the London club try and bring him back in the upcoming January transfer window. However, there could be other interest from Molumby from fellow Championship sides over the coming weeks making it hard for Millwall to re-sign.

Numerous second tier teams may be on alert with him looking for a temporary exit from the Premier League next month.

Would you like your side to sign Molumby?