Ex-Championship man Jackson Irvine is training with Oldham Athletic, as per a report by Hull Live.

The midfielder remains a free agent and has been handed an opportunity to train by fellow Australian Harry Kewell at Boundary Park.

Still a free agent…

Irvine, who is 27 years old, has been available since being released by Hull City in June. He has been linked with Sheffield Wednesday, as covered by The72, but a move to Hillsborough never materialised.

Many Tigers fans were disappointed to see his time at the KCOM Stadium come to an end and he even departed the East Yorkshire side before the past campaign had even finished.

He joined Hull in August 2017 from Burton Albion and made 112 appearances for the Yorkshire side, chipping in with 12 goals in all competitions.

Before his move down to England, Irvine had played for the likes of Celtic, Kilmarnock and Ross County in Scotland.

It is a surprise to see that he hasn’t been snapped up by anyone since parting company with Grant McCann’s side.

An option for many clubs…

Irvine is an experienced midfielder and would be a steal on a free transfer.

Oldham are now giving him a chance to train and it is yet to be known whether they consider him as a serious transfer target. It may be the case that the fourth tier side are letting him build up his fitness ahead of January.

Irvine could consider his options next move, both domestic and overseas. Clubs back home in Australia or a new challenge in Europe could be on the horizon.

