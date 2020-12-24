Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man Keiran Lee expected to complete Bolton move ‘in the next week’
Bolton Wanderers are set to make a decision on ex-Sheffield Wednesday man Kieran Lee in the next week.
The 32-year-old was released by Sheffield Wednesday last summer.
Once at Manchester United, Lee would make over 200 appearances in all conceptions for the Owls, in what was an eight year spell at Hillsborough.
Having run into injury problems in his latter Wednesday stay though, Lee would be released by Garry Monk over summer.
Earlier this month, news broke of a ‘mystery’ EFL midfielder on trial at Bolton, and soon after it was revealed that it was indeed Lee who was training with the Trotters.
Bolton boss Ian Evatt had this to say on Lee’s progression at Bolton:
“He’s doing fantastically well and we’re not far off making a decision.
“He has trained excellently, his stats and running data are really good considering he hasn’t played since August but we are doing our due diligence.”
Bolton are enduring a mixed season in League Two. With Evatt having come in over summer, he would guide his new side to a relatively subdued start.
Results picked up through November and had Bolton rocketing up the table but a run of three defeats in four ahead of Christmas has them in 15th-place of the League Two table.
It’s been a desperate demise for the once Premier League outfit but they could yet make a keen acquisition in Lee – a midfielder with bags of Football League experience and at 32, still some years left ahead of him.
It’d be a great move for Lee and Wednesday fans would wish him all the best as he vies to put his injury woes behind him, and enjoy his football once again.