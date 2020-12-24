Bolton Wanderers are set to make a decision on ex-Sheffield Wednesday man Kieran Lee in the next week.

The 32-year-old was released by Sheffield Wednesday last summer.

Once at Manchester United, Lee would make over 200 appearances in all conceptions for the Owls, in what was an eight year spell at Hillsborough.

Having run into injury problems in his latter Wednesday stay though, Lee would be released by Garry Monk over summer.

Earlier this month, news broke of a ‘mystery’ EFL midfielder on trial at Bolton, and soon after it was revealed that it was indeed Lee who was training with the Trotters.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt had this to say on Lee’s progression at Bolton: