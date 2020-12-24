Wigan Athletic are set to recall Callum Lang from Motherwell next month, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The striker joined the Scottish Premiership side on a season-long loan but the Latics are poised to exercise their option to bring him back this winter.

Lang, who is 22 years old, has scored five goals in 18 games for Stephen Robinson’s side so far this season and losing him in January is a big blow to them.

Wigan want him back to boost their attacking options and help their survival chances in League One.

Plenty of loan experience…

Lang spent time in the academy at Liverpool as a youngster before making the switch to the DW Stadium in 2017. He has since played five times for first-team but has spent a lot of time out on loan.

He spent the 2017/18 season with Morecambe before joining Oldham Athletic the year after. The forward was a hit at Boundary Park and scored 16 goals in 50 appearances for the League Two side in all competitions.

Shrewsbury Town then came calling in the last campaign and he managed three goals in 16 games for the Shrews in League One.

Wigan loaned him out for a fourth time over the summer and Lang has got more experience under his belt from his time in Scotland.

On way home…

He will now return to the North West next month and will be looking to help Leam Richardson’s side avoid relegation to the fourth tier.

