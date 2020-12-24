Grimsby Town majority shareholder John Fenty has made an offer to sell the League Two club with a deadline of this afternoon.

A consortium headed by Tom Shutes has previously had a bid to take over the Mariners turned down.

Shutes and partners Jason Stockwood and Andrew Pettit said in a statement yesterday that they were backing out of negotiations.

It came on the same day that manager Ian Holloway resigned, citing potential new owners as his reason.

Fenty has put on record his desire to sell his stake in the club and it appears that Shutes’ withdrawal has focused his mind.

He has put down an ultimatum in a statement reported by Grimsby Live, asking for £1.5 million by 4pm today (Christmas Eve).

Fenty said there has been “very limited and disjointed discussions with a representative on behalf of the Tom Shutes consortium, which broke down this afternoon after principal terms were already agreed.

“The basis of the agreement reached, was that my shareholding would be acquired at par value i.e., £1 per share (agreed) and the loans would be repaid (agreed).”

He said that the terms on loan repayments, and specifically changes if the club were to be relegated, were where the deal had broken down.

Fenty wants his loans to the club during his time as majority shareholder to be repaid by the end of the season.

He said: “In all that knowledge, the Tom Shutes consortium rejected the deal that had been agreed in principle because their proposal demanded me to continue to fund their football club, beyond this season, of which I am not prepared to do.”

Fenty finished: “To the Mr Shutes consortium, my offer to sell the club is on the basis that you acquire my shares at per value as already agreed, and that you agree to repay my loans in full at the end of this season, and no interest will be payable. A sum of exactly £1.5 million.

“This offer is there for all to see and is on the table until 4pm on 24th December 2020. Please respond to the chairman of the football club with your decision.”

A quick resolution will be needed before Grimsby can turn to the business of appointing a new manager, following the dramatic resignation of Holloway by Twitter yesterday.

Former Macclesfield Town and Southend United boss Sol Campbell has emerged as the early favourite to take over at Blundell Park.

Other contenders include Graham Alexander and Paul Hurst, plus the more recently unemployed Phil Parkinson and Sam Ricketts.