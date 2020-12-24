Sheffield Wednesday defender Tom Lees has discussed Tony Pulis’ transfer plans ahead of next month.

The Welshman has now overseen ten games in charge of the Owls, winning his last one – his first win as Wednesday boss v Coventry City.

It’s been a tough start but Pulis has his first win in time for Christmas and it takes his side off the bottom of the Championship table, subjecting Wycombe Wanderers into 24th.

Ahead of January, Pulis has made it clear that he wants signings, but only signings that will come straight into the starting XI at Hillsborough.

Speaking to The Sheffield Star about next month’s transfer plans, Wednesday defender Tom Lees had this to say: