Sheffield Wednesday’s Tom Lees speaks out on Tony Pulis’ transfer plans next month
Sheffield Wednesday defender Tom Lees has discussed Tony Pulis’ transfer plans ahead of next month.
The Welshman has now overseen ten games in charge of the Owls, winning his last one – his first win as Wednesday boss v Coventry City.
It’s been a tough start but Pulis has his first win in time for Christmas and it takes his side off the bottom of the Championship table, subjecting Wycombe Wanderers into 24th.
Ahead of January, Pulis has made it clear that he wants signings, but only signings that will come straight into the starting XI at Hillsborough.
Speaking to The Sheffield Star about next month’s transfer plans, Wednesday defender Tom Lees had this to say:
“I agree with [Pulis], I think that goes for any squad but definitely when you’re down there [near the bottom] in the league I think it just gives everybody a boost,” said Lees.
“Obviously the manager says he wants to bring in players who are going to go straight into the team and really improve the team which is great because that will help everybody and it will be good to see some faces come through the door.”
Lees, 30, was the man to score the winning goal v Coventry last time out.
Having joined from Leeds United ahead of the 2014/15 season, the defender has since become part of the furniture at Wednesday, making 225 league appearances for the Owls.
Pulis will no doubt be looking for goals next month – he’s already being linked with free agent Andre Green as his first signing, but expect a few more.
The free and loan market is likely the best option for Pulis.
Given Wednesday’s ongoing, off-field financial controversies, the free market provides a decent pool of players for Pulis to pick from.
But he’ll have to move fast – those on the market will already be eyeing deals and Wednesday could yet miss out on a number of targets.