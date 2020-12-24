Sheffield Wednesday have reignited their summer interest in free agent Andre Green ahead of January.

The 22-year-old was released by Aston Villa in the summer.

He was once a player held in high-regards by the Villans but after some uninspiring loan deals, Green would be released ahead of what was a keen summer of spending by Dean Smith.

Soon after his release, Green was linked with Garry Monk’s Sheffield Wednesday.

The pair were considering the free signing but neither would move – Green would tell The Athletic how he has gearing up for a January deal though, and he could yet secure that with Wednesday.

Formerly of the likes of Portsmouth, Preston North End and Charlton Athletic, Green is a player who still holds bags of potential.

His progression has been stunted by some poor loan showings though – last season he started at Preston where he’d feature four times in the Championship without scoring.

In January this year he returned to Villa Park to be loaned back out to the Championship – he joined Lee Bowyer’s Charlton Athletic, where he’d score twice in 13 Championship appearances.

Still a free agent, Green looks as though h’s heading to Hillsborough with the club reportedly entering contract talks with the winger.

Wednesday go into Christmas in 23rd-place of the Championship table having won their last outing v Coventry City.

Up next for Pulis’ side is a trip to Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day.