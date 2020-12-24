Derby County interim boss Wayne Rooney says a decisions will be made on the future of on-loan Sheffield Wednesday striker Jack Marriott ‘very soon’.

The 26-year-old joined Wednesday on a season-long loan in October.

He featured four times for the Rams in this current campaign, scoring once, before leaving for Hillsborough – he featured seven times without scoring in the Championship for Wednesday this campaign.

Picking up a calf injury last month, Marriott has been ruled out for the remainder of the year.

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph though, Rooney claimed that a decisions on whether Marriott will be recalled by Derby will be made ‘very soon’.

Having been back at Derby County to receive treatment for his calf injury, Marriott’s deal at Wednesday has a release clause in which, should all three parties agree to, can see Marriott return to Derby next month.

Both Derby and Wednesday have endured torrid seasons.

Derby under Rooney have started to show signs of change though – they’ve gone six games unbeaten going into Christmas having seen their last outing v Rotherham United postponed.

Wednesday meanwhile under new management in Tony Pulis continue to struggle – the Welshman got his first win as Wednesday manager last time round, to lift his side off the bottom of the table.

It’s been an unfortunate season for Marriott – a player whose development has been stunted by injuries but he looked to this season have a really great oppurtunity with Wednesday.

The right decisions now needs to be made by Rooney and co.