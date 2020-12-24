Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has said that he would not stand in the way of Manchester City loanee Patrick Roberts if he wishes to leave the club.

The winger joined Championship side Boro on a season-long loan deal in October, having previously had a spell with the club the previous season.

However, he has made only seven appearances – and just three starts – this term despite the busy nature of the campaign.

Speaking to the media yesterday, as reported by the Northern Echo, Warnock said that he would like to keep the 23-year-old for the rest of the season if possible, and urged him to “fight for his place”.

But he admitted that if Roberts wished to return to Manchester City and make a fresh move to improve his chances of playing, he would not stop him.

“I think the lad wants to play,” said Warnock, whose Middlesbrough side are out of action on Boxing Day as their fixture against Rotherham United has been postponed.

“I don’t want him to leave, but I’ve said to him that if he wants to, or if he thinks he can improve his chances of playing by going somewhere different, then I wouldn’t stand in his way. He’s aware of that.

“Unless it’s a good club, he might as well stay here and try to fight for his place, really. He’s enjoying it, and this morning was probably his best training session since I’ve been here. I was pleased with him and said to him, ‘Well done’.

Warnock also added ominously on Roberts’ chances in the first team: “I know it’ll be more difficult (for Roberts) if I can sign another couple of players, but I feel we need more strength around the goals area.”

Middlesbrough will spend Christmas Day inside the Championship play-off places, after a hat-trick of victories against Milwall, Luton Town and Birmingham City.

They will likely drop out on Boxing Day, however, with two other sides level on points behind them in the tight battle for the top six.

Their game is among a number in the EFL to be postponed due to Covid-19 cases, with Rotherham forced to call off the fixture yesterday morning.

Therefore, Boro’s only match before the end of the calendar year is a trip to Sheffield Wednesday on December 29.