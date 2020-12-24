Liverpool have completed the signing of Birmingham City youngster Calum Scanlon.

Reports emerged earlier in the week that Liverpool were looking at Birmingham City youth player Scanlon.

The 15-year-old is a versatile player – he can play at left-back, or in midfielder as well, and is a player who Birmingham hold in very high-regards.

After Liverpool made an approach to sign Scanlon earlier in the week, the youngster has since confirmed his Premier League move.

He took to Instagram to say:

“Happy to sign with Liverpool FC.

“A big thank you to Birmingham City and everyone who has helped me progress to this point, but as of today I start a new chapter. The hard work continues, let’s go!”

Birmingham City under Aitor Karanka have struggled so far this season.

There’s been glimmers of hope but having lost their last three games going into Christmas, Blues sit uncomfortably in 17th-place of the Championship table.

Fans were largely excited by the arrival of the former Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest boss – a player with a great CV and as a manager, he’s a Championship promotion to his name with Boro.

But his football is largely bland.

Fans have been quick to judge his playing style this season which has seen his side score just 17 goals in 20 Championship outings, conceding 23.

Up next is a trip to Nottingham Forest.

Scanlon joins Judge Bellingham on the lost of Blues youngsters to make the step up in recent seasons, and Blues fans will wish him all the best.