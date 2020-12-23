Former Brentford, Charlton Athletic and Plymouth argyle striker Bradley Wright-Phillips has joined MLS club Columbus Crew.

The 35-year-old is a product of the Manchester City youth academy.

Son of former Arsenal striker Ian and brother to former Chelsea, City and QPR man Shaun, Bradley has been playing his football in the States since 2013.

Having enjoyed keen spells with the likes of Southampton, Plymouth and Charlton following his City exit back in 2006, before a brief loan spells at Brentford saw him head for the MLS.

With New York Red Bulls, the striker proved a huge hit – he netted 126 goals in 240 appearances for the club, spending seven seasons there before joining LAFC for the previous MLS campaign.

Having left after a short-term deal, he’s now signed for his third MLS club in Columbus Crew.

One of his former clubs – Brentford – are enjoying life in the Championship. After their play-off disappointment last summer, Thomas Frank’s side are up and competing once again.

Charlton meanwhile are keeping pace in League One. Following their Championship relegation and off-field antics, things are steadying, and in time for the Addicks to hopefully mount a top-six push in 2021.

Plymouth meanwhile are some places behind 7th-place Charlton – the Argyle sit in 14th-place of the League One table after a slow season.

Wright-Phillips though is a striker heralded in USA. English fans might have some memories of the now 35-year-old, who’s made a real name for himself across the pond.