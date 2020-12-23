QPR looking at ex-Brentford man Daniel O’Shaughnessy
QPR are in the running to sign one-time Brentford defender Daniel O’Shaughnessy from HJK Helsinki, reports Football Insider.
The Finnish defender is also wanted by Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Preston North End.
A Finland international, O’Shaughnessy has worked his way through the ranks at various teams in Finland, having already enjoyed spells in England.
He went on trial with Brentford B in 2014 and would soon after sign a two-year contract – he left in 2016 though having never featured for the Bees.
Now having excelled for club and country this season, the 26-year-old is in contention to join the blue half of West London, with QPR eyeing a January deal.
His contract with HJK expires this time next year and Football Insider claim the centre back is valued at £500,000.
OPINION: QPR should table ‘cut-price’ bid for Crystal Palace man set to leave
QPR like Sheffield Wednesday could do with some defensive additions next month.
With Wednesday struggling in the relegation zone, QPR are not far in -front – it’s been a highly-contested season for Mark Warburton, who’s come under mass scrutiny from fans.
They sit in 19th-place of the Championship table in time for Christmas, having not won in any of their last seven outings.
They host Swansea City on Boxing Day.
O’Shaughnessy though could be a fine addition for any of the linked Championship clubs, but perhaps QPR more so – alongside summer signing Rob Dickie, QPR would have a central partnership worthy of Championship survival.
They’ll have to move fast though, and expect the speculation to grow in the coming days.