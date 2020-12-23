QPR are in the running to sign one-time Brentford defender Daniel O’Shaughnessy from HJK Helsinki, reports Football Insider.

The Finnish defender is also wanted by Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Preston North End.

A Finland international, O’Shaughnessy has worked his way through the ranks at various teams in Finland, having already enjoyed spells in England.

He went on trial with Brentford B in 2014 and would soon after sign a two-year contract – he left in 2016 though having never featured for the Bees.

Now having excelled for club and country this season, the 26-year-old is in contention to join the blue half of West London, with QPR eyeing a January deal.

His contract with HJK expires this time next year and Football Insider claim the centre back is valued at £500,000.

QPR like Sheffield Wednesday could do with some defensive additions next month.

With Wednesday struggling in the relegation zone, QPR are not far in -front – it’s been a highly-contested season for Mark Warburton, who’s come under mass scrutiny from fans.

They sit in 19th-place of the Championship table in time for Christmas, having not won in any of their last seven outings.

They host Swansea City on Boxing Day.

O’Shaughnessy though could be a fine addition for any of the linked Championship clubs, but perhaps QPR more so – alongside summer signing Rob Dickie, QPR would have a central partnership worthy of Championship survival.

They’ll have to move fast though, and expect the speculation to grow in the coming days.