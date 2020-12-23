Over the past couple of day, Huddersfield Town have been linked by a couple of sources, the Mail Online and Globoesporte to a little Brazilian salsa in the form of Flamengo duo Lincoln and Yuri.

Striker Lincoln is the more expereinced of the Flamengo duo, having made 37 appearances (four goals/three assists) for the first-team. His compatriot, Yuri de Oliveria, has one senior appearance under his belt but has featured extensively for the Under-20s at the club.

Lincoln and Yuri – what Globo esporte say

Brazil’s Portuguese language source Globo Esporte reports that Huddersfield Town have “got in touch” with Lincoln’s representatives with a view to a loan for him “and midfielder Yuri de Oliviera.”

They go on to mention that Lincoln, who has featured a lot for Flamengo in Brazil’s top-tier competition, “is out of [their] plans.”

The young strikerhad been given permission to speak with Cypriot side Pafos after they expressed an interest in him. However, the Cypriot side did not push their interest and did not contact the players representatives.

Attacking midfielder Yuri is recovering from injury but is one of the Under-20’s top-scorers with seven goals this season. He is under contract at Flamengo until 2022 and has a release fee of €45m/£40.6m. Whilst looking prohibitive, that huge fee is more of a warning than a realistic figure.

They end by saying that Huddersfield Town haven’t made formal contact about either player.

Corberan comments add fuel to a kindling fire

Per the Yorkshire Live website, Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan commented on the situation facing them with regard to Brexit and the changing transfer landscape with EU nations.

Commenting more closely, Corberan neither confirms nor denies interest in the samba duo. What he does say on hte matter is:

“With the new regulations after Brexit, the market has changed a little bit in England. This is going to affect all the clubs. Now, South America perhaps becomes an important market that before it was not.”

With those words, Corberan leaves open the option that South America is, indeed, an area that the Terriers have been looking at.