Former Derby County, Hull City and Watford manager Nigel Pearson has said he’s ready for his next challenge in 2021.

The 57-year-old was most recently in work at Vicarage road.

He was appointed this time last year with Watford facing relegation into the Championship, becoming their third manager of the campaign after Javi Gracia and Quique Sanches Flores.

Tasked with saving the club from the drop, Pearson looked to be doing just that.

But he’d be sacked in July of this year and unfairly so in the eyes of many – with two games to go he had Watford three points above the drop zone, but the Hornets would be eventually be relegated under Hayden Mullins.

Speaking out ahead of 2021, Pearson posted this message on Twitter:

I'd like to wish everyone a happy and healthy holiday period, and express my thanks for the support and kind wishes I've received this year. My health has improved and I'm ready for my next challenge in 2021, a year which I hope will be full of promise for us all. Cheers, Nige — Nigel Pearson (@NigelGPearson) December 23, 2020

There’s been plenty of vacant jobs in the Championship this season.

Derby County remain under the interim watch of Wayne Rooney, the Sheffield Wednesday post has been vacated and again filled, and most recently Pearson’s former club Watford have undergone a managerial change.

Pearson was at one point a front-runner for the vacant Wednesday job.

With two promotions to his name, Pearson remains one of the most experienced managers currently on the market.

He won the League One title with Leicester City in 2009 and the Championship crown in 2014, setting the Foxes up for their eventual Premier League glory two years later.

Following his second prolonged stint with now Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester, Pearson would take charge of Derby County.

Lasting just five months after his appointment in May 2016, Pearson would leave amid a rumoured bust up with owner Mel Morris, with Derby sitting in 20th-place of the Championship table.

Still a valued manager, expect Pearson to be applying for roles in the Football League through 2021, and expect someone to take a punt on him.