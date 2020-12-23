Grimsby City were beaten yesterday evening by an improving Bradford City side, defeated 2-1 at home. This morning Ian Holloway walked away from the Mariners, leaving them managerless before Christmas.

That decision by Holloway, leaves the North East Lincolnshire club scurrying around for a new man to lead the fight for League Two survivial. A list of early contenders was something covered here on The72.

The need to get someone in quick

There’s still a massive chunk of the season left to play and, what with the January transfer window just around the corner, that would be a great bump for any managerial candidate wavering about applying.

Get January right, get that extra hidden ounce of effort out of what is already at the club, and a new manager could easily engineer a rescue of the Bantams from relegation threat to League Two safety.

Campbell in as frontrunner in Grimsby job hunt

Heading the queue for the vacancy at Grimsby Town, according to some sites, is former Arsenal and Spurs defender Sol Campbell. Campbell’s entire managerial career has consisted of two jobs: Macclesfield (Nov 2018-August 2019) and Southend United (Oct 2019-June 2020)

Those two situations have seen him glean just 53 games of experience in the hotseat. Whilst everyone has to start somewhere, many Grimsby Town fans would be right questioning whether this is the right time and right move for the Mariners to take a big chance such as this.

Snapshot and kneejerk reactions

Now is not the time to make a hasty decision and one that Grimsby might regret a couple of months down the line. Now is also not the right time to go all experimental in their approach.

As the old adage goes: marry in haste and repent at leisure. Maybe, the decision makers at Blundell Park might want to pay attention to Father Lawrence, the priest from Romeo and Juliet. It is he who warned the two star-cross’d lovers about their hastened decision to marry saying: “Wisely and slow, they stumble that run fast.“

Would Grimsby Town be wise to wrap up a manager decision by Christmas and is Campbell the man?