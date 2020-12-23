Manchester United will ‘listen to offers’ for Championship-linked defender Phil Jones this winter, as per a report by The Athletic.

The centre-back has been linked with Derby County by the Daily Star, whilst Middlesbrough have also joined the chase for his signature, as covered by The72.

Possible reunion…

Derby’s interim boss, Wayne Rooney, played with the Jones at Old Trafford and could hand him an opportunity to play regular first-team football in the second tier.

The Rams will have to see off competition from league rivals Boro, as well as potentially some Premier League clubs.

Jones, who is 28 years old, has fallen way down the pecking order at Manchester United and is expected to move on.

Career to date…

Jones started his career at Blackburn Rovers and played 40 games for the Lancashire side as a youngster before United snapped him up in 2011 for a fee of around £16.5 million.

He has been with the Premier League giants ever since and has made 226 appearances, chipping in with six goals. Jones only played eight times in all competitions last season and hasn’t featured this term, with a departure on the horizon.

What’s ahead for Derby…

It is a big transfer window ahead for Derby next month as Rooney looks to steer them away from relegation danger. It has been a poor start to the season for the Pride Park club but the ex-England international will be eager to put his own stamp on them in January with a couple of new signings.

Jones is on their radar and is available from United.