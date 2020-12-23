In the main image to this article, West Brom and Poland wing star Kamil Grosicki is celebrating promotion to the Premier League at the tailend of last season. It quickly became apparent that Grosicki didn’t fit what Slaven Bilic wanted for his Baggies outfit in the top division.

Nottingham Forest thought that they’d landed the Poland international on a season-long loan deal only for a 21-second delay in the paperwork being received scuppering those hopes.

Grosicki went to West Brom cheaply

It didn’t take much at all for West Brom to claim Kamil Grosicki from Hull City in late January this year – many reporters saying it was a deal made around the £800,000 mark.

He’d arrived at Hull City just three years early and for the considerably larger amount of £8.1m frm French side Stade Rennais. His time at the KCOM had seen him feature in 123 games for Hull, scoring 26 goals and adding 27 assists.

The move to West Brom hardly saw his set the second half of the season alight – he scored one goal and made three assists for the Baggies. This season, despite the failed move to Forest, Grosicki has made one Premier League appearance and has scored two goals in 45 minutes in the Premier League 2 competition for West Brom’s Under-23s.

Forest must go back in, surely

The position that Forest find themselves in, sitting just two places and a single point outside the drop zone in the Championship, must force their hand.

In this situation, needing firepower and guile, then surely it makes sense that Chris Hughton’s side will go back in for Grosicki with the intention of bringing him to the City Ground until the end of the season.

Should Nottingham Forest go in for Kamil Grosicki again or leave him at West Brom?