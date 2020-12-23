Yesterday, Telegraph reporter Mick McGrath noted in his transfer summary article that Leeds United starlet Sam Greenwood was attracting interest from a number of Sky Bet Championship sides. This was elaborated on by Wales Online today who provided added details.

What the papers are saying

McGrath said that Leeds United, and their Argentinian coach Marcelo Bielsa, “will have a decision to make” come January and that decision would be whether or notto send the youngster out on loan or develop him in-house at Elland Road.

What Wales Online added was a little colour to McGrath’s initial point that there was interest in the youngster. They went as far as naming a trio of Championship sides as being interested. These sides, Cardiff, Bournemouth and Sheffield Wednesday, are amongst “many other names keen”

Who is Sam Greenwood?

Starlet Greenwood started out his football journey in the north east with the Black Cats. He underlined his deadliness in front of goal with 21 goals in 26 games for the Black Cat’s Under-16 and Under-18 sides.

He was also as deadly at international level, hitting 12 goals in 14 England Under-17 appearances. It was that form and potential which saw Arsenal step in and take him south to the Emirates.

Whilst at Arsenal he continued to develop and continued to hit the back of the net. During his time with the Gunners, Greenwood scored 15 goals and created six assists in 39 games for the Under-18s.

Goals at Sunderland and Arsenal – a move to Leeds

Leeds United, having seen his potential, went in deep for him paying an initial £1.5m which, with add-ons activated, could rise to £3m.

That goal-scoring streak has continued at Elland Road. He’s just returned from injury to United’s Under-23s but his form before it was evidence enough of why the Whites value him enough to pay out a possible £3m. In seven Premier League 2 games, Greenwood has scored six goals.

Bielsa and how Championship trio could be upset

As well as naming the trio of sides from the Sky Bet Championship, Wales Online do add a caveat to those sides who might be considering a move for the 18-year-old striker starlet.

This caveat is link to what Marcelo Bielsa thinks of the youngster. Wales Online write that:

“The teenager [Greenwood] is believed to be highly rated by the Leeds boss, who is understood to have told the player that he’s not far away from a first team breakthrough.”

Should this be the case, interested sides might wish to stay their hand rather than rush to the phone to enquire about Sam Greenwood’s availability.

Where is best for Sam Greenwood and his development: out on loan or stay at Leeds United?