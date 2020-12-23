Middlesbrough have announced via their official website that left-back Marc Bola has signed a new deal with the club, keeping him at the Riverside until 2024.

The new contract extension comes after Bola’s Middlesbrough teammates Anfernee Dijskteel, Jonny Howson, Paddy McNair and youngsters Isaiah Jones and Sam Folarin all also signed deals recently.

The left-back has been excellent under new boss Neil Warnock and Bola has become a key part of Boro’s back line. So far this campaign he has played 15 times in the league, helping the club to seven clean sheets in the process.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Warnock spoke highly of the 23-year old claiming he was ‘delighted’ to get Bola signing on the dotted line.

“I’m delighted once again, it’s another player who I think’s deserved a new contract,” he said.

“He’s one of a number of players I see who are the long-term future of the club, and everyone here is delighted he’s put pen to paper.”

Bola arrived at Middlesbrough from Blackpool for an undisclosed fee in July 2019. He scored on his debut for the club against Crewe Alexandra in the EFL Cup one month later.

He was used very sporadically and his form was inconsistent as he made the jump from League One to the Championship. He was sent back on loan to Blackpool where he played six times before joining back up with Middlesbrough last summer.

Since then he has gone strength to strength. He has been a regular at left-back, keeping Hayden Coulson out of the team and his inclusion also means Marvin Johnson has been utilised further forwards to good effect too.