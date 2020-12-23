Sunderland are a club involved in a takeover that many think is drawing closer to a completion. Once that occurs, Stuart Donald will relinquish control of the club to a consortium willing to continue running the Black Cats.

Sunderland, despite being in League One are a bona fide ‘big club’ as the tag goes. They remain more than a viable, going concern and that is why the above ‘new owners’, are interested.

These ‘new owners’ will led by current minority shareholder Juan Sartori and Kyril Louis-Dreyfuss, the 22-year-old son of former Marseille owner Robert.

A touch of en Français for Sunderland – takeover talk

This takeover will see a French influence with Louis-Dreyfuss coming on board at the Wearside outfit. It is also a deal that would see current owner Donald retain his 15% of shares in the Black Cats.

The Guardian’s Ed Aarons and Louise Taylor (link -above) reported that Uruguayan Sartori was “behind the move to bring in Louis-Dreyfus having made contact with him six months ago about the possibility of acquiring a majority stake.”

This them took a tantalising twist, as reported by Sun reporter Alan Nixon with the following tweet:

New day, new thought – decisive answer

Takeovers are often long, drawn-out affairs and it appears that this one is going to prove no different.

Fans want to see takeovers completed and with as little mess and fallout as possible. Whilst this takeover at the Stadium of Light has slowed to the usual crawl that takeovers do, it hasn’t stalled nor broken down irretrievably as they are also wont to do.

However, fans are still putting forward ideas and snippets that they have heard. Take the following from this Black Cats fans and reporter Nixon’s reply:

Nixon’s retweeted comment shuts down one line of fan inquiry. No doubt others will remain open until the takeover is finally confirmed and the papers signed.

