Swansea City have been excellent this season, as they target a promotion back to the Premier League, currently sitting in third place just two points shy of an automatic spot.

Steve Cooper will be relieved to have duo George Byers and Jordan Garrick back for the clash against QPR on the weekend, as confirmed by the club today, as The Championship’s busy Christmas fixture schedule climaxes this week.

George Byers has played a couple of U-23 games as confirmed by Cooper as he returns from an ongoing groin problem which has ruled him out of being involved at all this season so far.

The versatile midfielder, who came through the same Swansea City development team as Daniel James, Oli McBurnie and Joe Rodon, will be desperate to stamp his mark back on this Swansea City team who are having an excellent season.

Byers was heavily involved towards the end of last season prior to his injury which also ruled him out of Swansea’s miraculous final day as they incredibly managed to snatch a playoff place from Nottingham Forest’s hands.

Jordan Garrick has also overcome a niggling injury to put himself back into contention for the game in West London on Saturday. The youngster won a penalty when The Swans travelled to Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium last season. Garrick is one of many successful academy graduates at Swansea City.

Further good news came out of SA1 when it was confirmed that Morgan Gibbs-White will be back on the grass with the first team in the next few days. The Wolves loanee made an excellent start to the season, but an injury in September has halted his impact in Wales, though I expect a strong return by the 20-year-old.