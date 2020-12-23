Tottenham Hotspur are set to recall Troy Parrott from his loan spell at Millwall, reports Football Insider.

The 18-year-old has failed to make an impact for Gary Rowett’s side.

His move to The Den excited a lot of Millwall and Spurs fans, but in eight Championship appearances the Irishman has failed to score.

Having spent the first part of the season injured, Parrott is now set to return to White Hart Lane next month.

Millwall have endured a tough season – Rowett has come under mounting scrutiny for his side’s performances, which find them in 16th-place of the Championship table in time for Christmas.

After an 8th-place finish last time round, Rowett and Millwall looked set to go on step further this time round.

But a poor summer has landed Millwall in hot water – they sit nine points ahead of Derby County in 22nd.

With Parrott set to return then, and uncertainty surrounding Kenneth Zohore’s loan deal next month, Rowett could be facing a very real striker issue come the New Year.

Having struggled for goals as it is – Millwall have netted 17 times in their opening 20 Championship games – fans will be worried to know where Millwall’s goals will be coming from.

Parrott looked a signing but for whatever reason, he’s just found his footing at Millwall – be that Rowett’s style of play or the move coming to soon in his career remains to be seen.

Spurs though could well look to loan him back out next month, and the Championship would be Parrott’s likeliest destination.