News filtered through yesterday that Huddersfield Town were linked to Flamengo striker Lincoln, a 20-year-old once scouted by Real Madrid. Now comes added news that it is two Samba starlets that the Terriers are after according to Brazilian source Globoesporte.

Now, alongside Worldla Cup Under-17 starlet striker Lincoln, Huddersfield Town are also said to be interested in his teammate, and Flamengo Under-20 player Yuri de Oliveira.

Lincoln and Yuri – what Globoesporte say

Brazil’s Portuguese language source Globoesporte reports that Huddersfield Town have “got in touch” with Lincoln’s representatives with a view to a loan for him “and midfielder Yuri de Oliviera.”

They add that Lincoln, who has featured a lot for the first-team squad in Serie A (Brazil’s top-tier competition) “is out of [their] plans” and had been given permission to speak with Cypriot side Pafos. The Cypriot side did not push their interest.

Attacking midfielder Yuri is recovering from injury but is one of the Under-20’s top-scorers with seven goals this season. He is under contract at Flamengo until 2022 and has a release fee of €45m/£40.6m.

Huddersfield and their samba style

There are just nine days before the winter transfer window opens and clubs can begin to manoeuvre for what players they see as making a difference over the second part of the 2020/21 campaign.

Under Carlos Corberan, Huddersfield attempt to play a fluid and dynamic brand of attacking football. A high-press tends to lead to fast ball out to the wings and players flooding forward in attack.

Come January 1, it will be clearer what Town’s intentions are for samba duo Lincoln and Yuri although Globoesporte do say that “a proposal has not yet been submitted.”

Would samba duo Lincoln and Yuri improve Huddersfield Town's attack?