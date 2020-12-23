Wayne Rooney has commented on Derby County’s links with Manchester United’s Phil Jones.

News has emerged this week that Rooney is eyeing a reunion with his former United teammate at Pride Park next month.

Jones, 28, is set to leave United on-loan next month, with a host of Premier League clubs interested, as well as Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Speaking to DerbyshireLive about the rumours, Rooney said:

“Phil Jones is a Manchester United player and it is not my job to really speak on him.”

Rooney has been in interim charge of Derby since last month.

He proved an unpopular interim appointment after Derby’s sacking of Phillip Cocu, but the ex-England man has since guided the Rams to a six game unbeaten run.

Their last outing was a 2-0 win at home to Swansea City – their first at Pride Park this season, and their fourth-straight clean sheet in the Championship.

Things are looking up for Derby but they remain in the drop zone.

Next month then will be pivotal for Derby – they’re rumoured to be in the market for a striker with several names having been linked, including Bodo/Glimt’s Kasper Junker.

Having scored just ten goals in their opening 19 games of the season, Derby will need some extra firepower next month if they’re to finish comfortably.

Next up for the Rams is the visit of Preston North End on Boxing Day.

Jones looks set for a move next month and he may favour a reunion with Rooney – the Championship is an attractive league and with Derby on the up, it could tempt Jones to help save them from relegation.