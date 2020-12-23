Conference Premier side Weymouth have signed Bournemouth striker Christian Saydee on a youth loan from Bournemouth.

The 18-year-old is highly-regarded by Bournemouth.

Part of Eddie Howe’s Premier League team last season, the youngster is yet to make his first-team debut for Bournemouth.

He will however get his first taste of first-team action with Conference strugglers Weymouth.

Saydee was been in prolific form for the U18 side and has worked his way back form a medial collateral ligament injury to earn his loan deal.

Jason Tindall’s side look good for an immediate return to the Premier League.

The demise was inevitable and many were unsure how they’d fare back in the Football League with Howe leaving his long-term post.

But Tindall has Bournemouth playing the exciting, attacking football that they became so adept to under Howe.

The likes of Dominic Solanke and Arnaut Danjuma have excelled in the Championship, with players like David Brooks and Junior Stanislas shining.

Sitting in 2nd-place in time for Christmas, the Cherries have lost just one of their last ten in the Championship, having drawn their last outing at Luton Town.

Next up for Bournemouth is a trip to to-six contenders Brentford – the Bees currently sit in 4th-place of the Championship table having resurrected their poor start.